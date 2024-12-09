Healthier Halloween Treats

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week. Halloween is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean you have to overload on candy!



Dark chocolate is a great alternative to milk chocolate—it’s lower in sugar and contains antioxidants that benefit your heart health.

Consider making festive treats like “apple monster mouths” or “banana ghosts” using fruits and a little

Balance out Halloween indulgences by eating treats alongside a healthy snack like veggies and

Remember, it's all about balance—enjoy your treats but make mindful choices to keep your overall

nutrition in mind.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.