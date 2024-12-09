Immune Boosting Tips

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Cold and flu season is upon us, and the first line of defense is a healthy lifestyle. Keep your immune system strong all year long with these tips:

• Brighten your plate with fruits and vegetables like oranges, tomatoes, leafy greens and potatoes that supply immune-boosting vitamins A and C. And remember, whether it’s fresh, frozen, canned, dried or 100 percent juice – all forms count!

• Aim for at least 7 hours of sleep each night. A well-rested body can fend off cold and flu germs more easily.

• Wash your hands regularly after touching doorknobs, faucets and shaking hands with others. Use hot water and soap and lather for at least 20 seconds before rinsing.

