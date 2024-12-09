Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Craving a warm and cozy cup of soup? Try these shortcuts for souper soups you can make in a flash!

• Build a rich and flavorful broth with reduced sodium broth, canned tomatoes and herbs and spices.

• Then add your favorite recipe-ready frozen vegetables for texture, color and a nutritional boost.

• Next, punch up the protein! Hearty and healthful protein sources like lean ground beef, turkey or shredded chicken turn your soup into a meal. Or go meatless and boost protein with soy crumbles, barley, lentils and beans.

• Check out the November/December HealthyBites magazine for delicious soup and chili recipes that your family will love!

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.