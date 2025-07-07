100 WVIA Way
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

December 20, 2024- Holiday Ingredient Swaps

Published July 7, 2025 at 3:27 PM EDT

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Emily Bumgarner with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

The holidays include many traditions, including food, but can you make a few ingredient swaps to those classic dishes to make them better for your health? Many times we can swap an ingredient to better our health without losing flavor. Here are a few suggestions:

• Use turkey bacon in place of regular bacon for a leaner, lower fat option
• Use herbs and spices in place of salt for lots of flavor and lower sodium content
• Try cutting the sugar in a recipe back by a third or fourth of what is called for without changing the texture or taste
• Try swapping oil in baked goods with unsweetened applesauce for more nutrients and lower fat content
• Add veggies where you can, including side dishes, sauces, casseroles, etc.
• Overall enjoy the holiday season with moderate portions of your favorite foods!

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.

