The Best & Worst of Summer 2024

Welcome to the inaugural episode of WVIA Pop Shop! This time, Allan and Patrick discuss the highs and lows of all the major Movies and TV shows of the summer, including Deadpool and Wolverine, Inside Out 2, Furiousa, House of the Dragon, Garfield, and more. They'll also face off about the merits of sprinkles. Later in the episode, Allan, Patrick and Kara debate whether Glen Powell is the next big movie star. Additionally, you'll learn what exactly just what exactly an "anchor being" is.