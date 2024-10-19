Let's Talk LEGO

In this episode of Pop Shop Patrick and Allan dive into a detailed conversation about the cultural impact and appeal of LEGO. Prepare to go deep into LEGO facts and trivia!

Their discussion extends to the LEGO movies, including The LEGO Movie (2014) and LEGO Batman (2017).

Patrick and Allan then delve into a discussion about the new LEGO film, Piece by Piece, which focuses on musician Pharrell Williams. They explore how Piece by Piece fits into the larger world of LEGO-themed films, noting its connection to the cultural phenomenon of LEGO and how it engages with a new audience through its narrative and themes.