In this episode of Pop Shop, Patrick and Allan delve into a discussion of the Venom films, particularly focusing on Venom: The Last Dance, the latest installment in Sony’s Spider-Man universe. Get an in-depth analysis of the Venom character's origins in the comics, including background on Eddie Brock, the alien symbiote, and related storylines.

The hosts explore the evolution of Venom’s character from villain to anti-hero and touch on the rise of anti-heroes in the 90s, linking it to cultural and societal trends. They also critique the Venom films, pointing out plot inconsistencies and sometimes illogical narrative decisions.

The episode wraps up with discussion of the broader Sony Spider-Man universe, including its attempts to create compelling narratives without Spider-Man, a challenge they feel the films haven’t fully addressed.

