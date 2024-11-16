100 WVIA Way
1984 (The year, not the book)

Published November 16, 2024 at 6:00 PM EST
On this episode of Pop Shop, Allan and Patrick reflect on the cultural impact of the year 1984 in movies, music, and television. They humorously debate the claim that 1984 was a pivotal year in pop culture, citing popular films like Ghostbusters, The Terminator, and Sixteen Candles, as well as television shows like Dallas and The Cosby Show. They also touch on hair metal's emergence and iconic music hits of the year, including works by Prince and Lionel Richie. They explore nostalgia while critiquing some problematic aspects of 1980s media.

