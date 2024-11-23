Here (There, and Everywhere)

In this episode Patrick and Allan discuss Robert Zemeckis's film Here, adapted from a graphic novel, critiquing its reliance on technical "gimmicks" like de-aging technology and its failure to translate the novel’s poetic depth to screen. They explore the adaptation’s limitations, noting the film’s narrow focus on specific narratives contrasts with the novel’s more abstract and interconnected portrayal of humanity across time. Listen up to get the final verdict on Here - Does it pop?