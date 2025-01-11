Step into the shadows as Allen, Patrick and Kara explore the haunting world of Robert Eggers' Nosferatu. This episode delves deep into the artistry, ideology, and cinematic techniques of Eggers’ latest take on the vampire classic. From the film's evocative use of color and camera movement to its modern interpretations of gender and spirituality, the team dissects what makes this retelling both visually stunning and thematically rich. Whether you're a fan of the 1922 original or discovering the tale of Nosferatu for the first time, this episode promises thoughtful insights and spirited discussion. Tune in for a cultural critique that's as timeless as the Count himself!