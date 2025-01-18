100 WVIA Way
The Most Anticipated Films of 2025

Published January 18, 2025 at 6:00 PM EST
This week, Allen, Patrick and Kara dive into the most anticipated films of 2025. From the sci-fi intrigue of Mickey 17 to the genre-bending vampire thriller Sinners, the team shares their insights, opinions, and unfiltered excitement. Whether you're curious about the latest superhero blockbusters, indie gems, or creative remakes like The Bride, this episode is your ultimate guide to what’s hitting the big screen next year. Don't miss their unique perspectives on Hollywood’s biggest upcoming releases!

