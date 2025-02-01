Rock out with Allen, Patrick, and Kara in this electrifying episode of Pop Shop as they dive into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!

The team debates this year's inductees, explores legendary snubs, and questions whether the Hall still reflects the rebellious spirit of rock. From the influence of hip-hop and pop to the surprise of long-overdue nominations, they break down what makes an artist truly Hall of Fame-worthy.

Whether you're a die-hard rock fan or just love a great debate, this episode is a must-listen!"