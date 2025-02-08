100 WVIA Way
WVIA Pop Shop Podcast
WVIA Pop Shop

Emilia Pérez

Published February 8, 2025 at 6:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

This week, Allan, Patrick and Kara dive into the most talked-about film of the 2025 awards season: Emilia Pérez.

With 13 Oscar nominations and a trail of controversy, this Netflix-backed 'narco-musical' has sparked debates on artistry, politics, and the very definition of a musical.

Is Emilia Pérez a cinematic triumph or just another awards-season darling? The Pop Shop team unpacks the film’s bold storytelling, critical reception, and the industry forces shaping its success. Tune in for a lively discussion that separates the spectacle from the substance!"

