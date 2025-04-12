100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Take a Stand and Support WVIA: Here's How to Get Involved! → Click Here
WVIA Pop Shop Podcast
WVIA Pop Shop

Patrick's Unfounded Speculations - Avengers: Doomsday Edition

Published April 12, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

In this action-packed episode of Pop Shop Podcast, Allen, Patrick and Kara dive deep into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming game-changer: Avengers: Doomsday. Is this the final countdown for the MCU as we know it?

From speculation about the crowded 27-character cast to debates over the future of fan-favorites like Thor, Ant-Man, and Shang-Chi, the Pop Shop team analyzes the potential risks and rewards of Marvel’s next big swing. Are the Russo brothers and Marvel banking too hard on nostalgia? Can a multiversal mashup of the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Avengers really stick the landing?

Whether you're a die-hard Marvel fan or a pop culture skeptic, this episode delivers deep cuts, hilarious banter, and the patented Unfounded Speculations you've come to love. Don’t miss out on this witty, skeptical, and passionate look at what might be the MCU’s boldest move yet.

WVIA Pop Shop