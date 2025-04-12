Patrick's Unfounded Speculations - Avengers: Doomsday Edition

In this action-packed episode of Pop Shop Podcast, Allen, Patrick and Kara dive deep into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming game-changer: Avengers: Doomsday. Is this the final countdown for the MCU as we know it?

From speculation about the crowded 27-character cast to debates over the future of fan-favorites like Thor, Ant-Man, and Shang-Chi, the Pop Shop team analyzes the potential risks and rewards of Marvel’s next big swing. Are the Russo brothers and Marvel banking too hard on nostalgia? Can a multiversal mashup of the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Avengers really stick the landing?

Whether you're a die-hard Marvel fan or a pop culture skeptic, this episode delivers deep cuts, hilarious banter, and the patented Unfounded Speculations you've come to love. Don’t miss out on this witty, skeptical, and passionate look at what might be the MCU’s boldest move yet.

