Summer 2025 Movie Preview — What to Watch and What to Skip

In this episode of Pop Shop, hosts Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton, with producer Kara Washington chiming in, break out the “Anticipometer” to rank and roast the most talked-about films of Summer 2025. From superhero fatigue and live-action remakes to unexpected indie gems and bloated blockbusters, the crew offers their signature blend of sharp insight, academic wit, and genuine fandom.

Tune in as they dive into:

The highly anticipated Superman reboot from James Gunn — hopeful reinvention or overloaded franchise fare?

A24's buzzy new rom-com The Materialists — Celine Song’s follow-up to Past Lives sparks debate.

How to Train Your Dragon live-action — is there any reason for this remake?

Pixar’s Elio, 28 Years Later, Jurassic World: Rebirth, Sorry Baby, and more.

Find out which films are “pop” and which are “shop” (AKA worth skipping), all while enjoying the hosts’ trademark banter and cultural commentary.

