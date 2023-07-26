WVIA to Live Stream 2023 Little League World Series Challenger Game

Pittston, Pa. – WVIA, Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania’s PBS and NPR affiliate, will live stream the 2023 Little League World Series Challenger Division Exhibition Game on Saturday, August 26, at 10:30 a.m. ET. The game, featuring teams from Lancaster, PA and Syracuse, NY, is being presented by Eggland’s Best.

The Challenger Division is a Little League program for children with special needs. The Little League Challenger Division Exhibition Game was introduced as part of the Little League Baseball World Series in 2001, and quickly became a fan favorite. The exhibition game is a chance for these players to experience the excitement of the Little League World Series and to show the world what they can do.

The game will be played at Volunteer Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It will be streamed live on WVIA’s website, wvia.org , and on the WVIA PBS app . The game will also be available on ESPN+.

“We are excited to once again live stream the Little League World Series Challenger Division Exhibition Game,” said Ben Payavis, WVIA’s Chief Content Officer. “This is a special event that gives children with physical and intellectual challenges the opportunity to participate in the Little League World Series experience. It has become something we have looked forward to every year. We hope that viewers will tune in to watch these amazing athletes compete.”

The Little League World Series Challenger Division Exhibition Game is a heartwarming event that showcases the power of sport to bring people together. WVIA is proud to be able to live stream this event and to share it with viewers across the country. Previous WVIA live streams of Little League World Series Challenger Division Exhibition Games can be viewed here .

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA HD2, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.