WVIA Takes Home Three 2023 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards®

PITTSTON, Pa. – October 16, 2023- WVIA was honored by its peers in television broadcasting with three 2023 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards.

The Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented the awards, which honor excellence in television news, programming and achievement in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and parts of Ohio and West Virginia, during a ceremony Saturday evening at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square.

This year, WVIA was nominated for a station record total of 11 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards, the highest number in WVIA’s 57-year history.

"We were truly stunned to receive eleven nominations this year, which is an honor in and of itself. Winning three of those awards is extremely gratifying,” said WVIA Chief Content Office and Executive Producer, Ben Payavis II. “We are honored and humbled to have so many of our works recognized among so many outstanding candidates.”

WVIA’s winning award categories include: Documentary (Single Program) Diversity/Equity/Inclusion- Short Form Content (Single Report),and Magazine Long Form (Single Program).

WVIA’s winning productions include Agnes 50: Life After the Flood, the 2022 documentary that chronicled the economic, physical, and emotional impact that Hurricane Agnes had on Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, It’s More Than Hair, and VIA Short Takes #303.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized with these awards,” said WVIA President & CEO, Carla McCabe. “This is truly a testament to all of the hard work and dedication that our team has put forth this year. It is proof that WVIA is home to some of the best in the industry. We are extremely grateful for the support and recognition of our audience, our members, and of course, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Mid Atlantic Chapter.”

The full list of this year’s winners can be found here: https://natasmid-atlantic.org/2023-emmy-recipients/

Details on WVIA’s awards are outlined below.

302- DIVERSITY/EQUITY/INCLUSION- SHORT FORM CONTENT (SINGLE REPORT)

“VIA Short Takes: It’s More Than Hair”- WVIA-TV

Kelly Dessoye, Director, Producer, Cinematographer, Editor

Aimee Dilger, Producer

403- DOCUMENTARY (SINGLE PROGRAM)

“Agnes 50: Life After the Flood “- WVIA

Ben Payavis, Executive Producer

Alexander Monelli, Director

411- MAGAZINE LONG FORM (SINGLE PROGRAM)

“VIA Short Takes #303”- WVIA

Ben Payavis, Executive Producer

Kris Hendrickson, Director

John Alaimo, Producer/Director

Alexander Monelli, Director

About the Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards

The Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards are a division of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The division was founded in 1981 and serves the Mid-Atlantic states and regions.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA HD2, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.

