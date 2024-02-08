WVIA News Continues Expansion, Welcomes Award-Winning Journalist Borys Krawczeniuk

Pittston, PA– WVIA News is thrilled to announce the addition of Borys Krawczeniuk as its newest reporter, specializing in local and state politics. Borys brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the Pennsylvania political landscape to the role, making him a valuable asset to WVIA's ongoing commitment to delivering in-depth and informative coverage of local and state politics.

"WVIA News can't wait to welcome Borys to the team. He has decades of storytelling experience, especially when it comes to politics and government,” said WVIA’s Director of Journalism, Julie Sidoni. “2024 is an important year politically, and we're grateful to have Borys leading our coverage."

Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

He spent his college years training to work in the field of broadcasting, despite having worked in newspapers for most of his professional career. “I've had a great career in newspapers, but more than 40 years later, by joining WVIA, I'm finally back on the right track,” said Borys. “I am extremely excited about the opportunity to help WVIA build a new model of American journalism that will benefit listeners, viewers and online readers in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. I am a devoted listener of NPR and viewer of PBS, and a WVIA member for many years.”

In his new role at WVIA News, Borys will be responsible for covering local, state, and national political news stories, conducting in-depth interviews with political figures and experts,and producing engaging and informative content for WVIA's television, radio, and digital platforms.

“In 2022, WVIA made a commitment to our region with the founding of WVIA News. Local non-profit journalism, while under constant threat, will continue to grow here and we will provide the news and information that our communities deserve,” stated Carla McCabe, WVIA President & CEO. “With Borys on our team we’re confident in our ability to honor that commitment.”

Borys is a graduate of King’s College and Syracuse University, with degrees in physics and telecommunications, with an emphasis on broadcast journalism. He is a resident of Scranton and is actively involved in the local community.

Read more about the impact WVIA News is making here.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA HD2, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.