WVIA Doubles Down on Local Journalism: Adding News Editor and New Reporter to Flourishing News Team

PITTSTON, PA – WVIA, Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania's public media station, is excited to announce the addition of two new WVIA News Team members. These additions mark the latest of five new hires in roughly one month and significant expansion for the award-winning news team.

WVIA welcomes Faith Golay as News Editor and Roger DuPuis as the newest WVIA News reporter.

Faith Golay comes from the Times-Tribune, and brings over 27 years of experience to this new position. Faith will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the news department, as well as digital content production and news publication for WVIA News. She will play a key role in shaping the digital presence and overall voice of the WVIA News Team.

“WVIA’s mission to report on issues that impact the community’s quality of life with passion, accuracy and fairness is at the heart of what all journalists must do,” said Golay. “Public trust is not a gift. It must be earned, so I am privileged to join the WVIA News Team of incredibly talented journalists to honor that profound responsibility.”

Roger DuPuis comes from the Times Leader, bringing 24 years of experience in journalism. Roger has numerous community connections and has built a large network over the last two decades. He will play a crucial role in unearthing and reporting on the stories that matter most to the region. Roger has extensive reporting experience, particularly around the area of transportation.

"I'm proud of where I've been, and the work I have done during more than 20 years in newspapers. I am excited to be joining WVIA as the organization expands its news team to bring thoughtful reporting that matters to 22 counties across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania,” said Roger. “Local news is more important to our communities and our country than ever before. WVIA truly understands that, and I look forward to working on stories that will make a difference to the audiences we serve."

With each new addition to the team, WVIA underscores its unwavering commitment to delivering high-impact, in-depth local journalism and continues to shape and preserve the local news landscape in our region.

“WVIA News is committed to amplifying the voices of the communities we serve,” said WVIA’s Director of Journalism Julie Sidoni. “We know there are untold stories out there. This latest expansion helps us get a little closer to finding them.”

“As WVIA’s News Team grows and we continue to expand our reach, we also expand our understanding of each of the rich and complex communities we serve and the stories that need to be told,” said WVIA President & CEO, Carla McCabe. “Each of these new additions brings with them a wealth of knowledge and an abundance of experience, both of which will translate to greater impact on the lives of people in our region.”

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA HD2, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.