WVIA to Celebrate, Empower Area Filmmakers as 2024 NEPA Film Festival Media Partner

PITTSTON, PA- WVIA, Northeastern Pennsylvania’s PBS and NPR station, is proud to announce its return as the official media partner for the 2024 NEPA Film Festival, taking place April 12th-14th at the Waverly Community House.

WVIA is committed to fostering a thriving film culture in NEPA, and its continued partnership with the festival reflects that dedication. WVIA will ignite imaginations and empower aspiring filmmakers with a series of informative workshops led by its award-winning production team and host a personal and informative Q&A session with the event’s keynote speaker.

“WVIA is committed to fostering creativity and storytelling in our region,” said WVIA’s Chief Content Officer, Ben Payavis II. “The NEPA Film Festival is a fantastic platform to connect with passionate filmmakers, and our workshops provide valuable insights and practical tools to help them elevate their craft.”

Engaging with the Masters: Opening Reception Q&A Hosted by WVIA’s Julie Sidoni

The festival's keynote speaker, Doug Claybourne, producer of films such as The Fast and the Furious, Peggy Sue Got Married, and Mighty Ducks 2 will engage in a Q&A session moderated by WVIA's very own Julie Sidoni. This promises to be an insightful exchange, offering the audience a chance to delve deeper into the speaker's experiences and gain valuable industry knowledge, and view his latest short film, The Rainbow Prince.

Cultivating Tomorrow’s Filmmakers: The WVIA Student Showcase

Aspiring young directors take center stage with the WVIA Student Showcase. High school and college students from across the region submitted their short films, and the winners will have their work screened on the festival's big screen in front of a captivated audience, including fellow filmmakers and industry professionals.

WVIA Educational Workshops: Unleashing Your Inner Filmmaker

WVIA’s engaging workshops cater to both budding and experienced filmmakers. Attendees can learn from some of the best in the industry:

“Create Films, Not Content” with Alexander Monelli: Dive into the art of crafting compelling narratives on a shoestring budget.

Dive into the art of crafting compelling narratives on a shoestring budget. “Storytelling Unleashed: Creating Films with the Camera in Your Pocket” presented by Tim Novotney: Discover the power of smartphone filmmaking and unleash the potential in your pocket.

Discover the power of smartphone filmmaking and unleash the potential in your pocket. “How Much ‘Bio’ Goes Into a Biopic? / Licensing, Releases, & Fair Use” with Kris Hendrickson & Ben Payavis II: Explore the legalities of bringing true stories to life and navigate the world of licensing and fair use.

Explore the legalities of bringing true stories to life and navigate the world of licensing and fair use. “Promotional Best Practices: How to Show Them What You Got” with Kara Washington: Learn how to craft a captivating message and effectively promote your films to the right audience.

Event Tickets

Workshop admission is included with a NEPA Film Festival day pass, allowing attendees to gain practical knowledge while enjoying a weekend immersed in cinema. For more information about WVIA’s workshops at the NEPA Film Festival, visit the NEPA Film Festival website here.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA HD2, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.