WVIA Special Program Holocaust Warnings to be Distributed Nationally; Lighting the Path to National Education and Action.

Pittston, PA- WVIA is proud to announce that its special program, Holocaust Warnings: American Antisemitism and Extremism is now being distributed nationally by the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA). This timely and important program will now have the opportunity to reach a wider audience across the country, sparking critical conversations about the horrors of the Holocaust, the power of words and speech, and the importance of preventing future atrocities.

Holocaust Warnings is a deeply moving exploration of the Holocaust and its enduring lessons, as well as the ways in which hate and hate speech have fueled conflict and violence in the decades that followed. The program features interviews with survivors, historians, and educators, offering a comprehensive look at this dark chapter in human history. It also offers a unique perspective from area students on how the Holocaust and extremism are perceived by younger generations, particularly within the lens of how quickly hateful rhetoric can spread on social media. By examining the rise of antisemitism and the dangers of unchecked hatred, the program serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and action.

“WVIA is proud to present this program to the entire nation, not only to educate, but to inspire a sense of unity and purpose,” stated WVIA’s Chief Content Officer, Ben Payavis II. “Our hope is that this program will serve as a beacon of remembrance and urge viewers nationwide to stand against hate and embrace the strength that can be found in togetherness.”

Holocaust Warnings is more than a program; it's a call to action. This program peels back the layers of the horrific events of the past and present, exposing their roots in prejudice and reminding us of the devastating consequences of inaction. It's a stark yet necessary journey, one that empowers viewers to become guardians against hate and champions of human dignity.

NETA is a non-profit organization that works to distribute educational content to public television stations nationwide. Through NETA's vast network, this program will ignite critical conversations in communities everywhere. Millions will have the opportunity to learn, to be moved, and to rise as the next generation of defenders against intolerance.

“Part of WVIA’s mission is to inspire others, and with this program we hope to inspire empathy and understanding in our communities,” said WVIA’s President & CEO, Carla McCabe. “With this program, we hope to extend a hand across time, to bridge the generations and cultures to ensure that the lessons of history are never forgotten.”

In addition to the program, stations nationwide will have the ability to distribute educational materials and lesson plans developed by WVIA Education to their local schools, libraries, and community centers, providing additional opportunities to inspire change and encourage unity.

The full program can be viewed here. Contact your local station directly to find out about availability in your area.

About NETA

The National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) is a professional association representing 302 member stations in 49 states, the Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia. NETA provides leadership, general audience content, educational services, professional development, and trusted financial management services, including human resources and benefits administration, to individual public media licensees, their affinity groups, and public media as a whole.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA HD2, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.