National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Elects WVIA’s Ben Payavis II to Board of Governors

PITTSTON, Pa- WVIA is thrilled to announce that Ben Payavis II, Chief Content Officer for WVIA, has been elected to the Board of Governors for the Mid-Atlantic National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

Board members are required to serve on at least one committee each year and there are opportunities to join different committees throughout the year. Board members are also asked to give back to the next generation of professionals by judging student entries.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is a professional service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy® Award. Regional Emmy® Awards are given in 19 regions across the United States. Each regional chapter has its own Board of Governors who are elected by the members.

The chapter’s Board of Governors is dedicated to recognizing excellence in broadcast video from high school and college students and regional professionals. The Board is composed of representatives from broadcast stations and independent producers from throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region- renowned media professionals from broadcast, public broadcasting and cable television that bring their expertise and education to their respective positions. The new members will help lead the organization toward successful advancement and promotion of the arts and sciences of television. Board members serve a two year term with each Governor serving a maximum of four consecutive years (two terms).

“I am deeply honored to be elected to the Board of Governors for the Mid-Atlantic National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. It’s a privilege to serve alongside such talented and dedicated professionals to uphold the chapter’s standards, continuing to recognize and promote excellence in television and media,” said Payavis.

As Chief Content Officer and Executive Producer at WVIA, Ben Payavis II oversees content strategy, development, and execution for all WVIA platforms, including television, radio, and digital and WVIA News. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Cinema, Television, and Media Production from the Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. Ben is also a Seven-Time Mid-Atlantic Emmy Award-winning Producer/Director and a Twenty-Two-Time Emmy nominee. Just last week, WVIA announced its 14 nominations for the 2024 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards.

Read the formal announcement here.

About National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS)

Mid-Atlantic NATAS is a non-profit, professional association with more than 700 members in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware representing more than 32 television stations, numerous cable companies and programmers, as well as independent producers, production facilities and educational institutions. Please visit the website, www.natasmid-atlantic.org, for information about membership benefits and programs.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.