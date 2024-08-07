Spreading Inspiration Nationally, WVIA to Broadcast and Live Stream the Challenger Exhibition Game at the Little League World Series

PITTSTON, PA - Viewers far and wide will once again be able to experience the magic of the Little League World Series Challenger Exhibition Game, thanks to the announcement that WVIA will live stream and broadcast the game. The game will feature teams from Manalapan, New Jersey, and Mission Viejo, California, and is being presented by Eggland’s Best. This event promises to showcase the remarkable spirit and sportsmanship of young athletes from around the world.

The Challenger Exhibition Game provides an inclusive platform where children with physical and intellectual challenges can participate in an authentic Little League experience. WVIA's coverage aims to bring this heartfelt experience to a national audience, allowing viewers to witness the determination and camaraderie that define this unique event and keep viewers coming back year after year.

Now in its 22nd year, the Little League Challenger Division Exhibition Game was introduced as part of the Little League Baseball World Series in 2001, and continues to be one of the most memorable moments of the Championship Weekend experience. This division is a testament to the belief that every child should have the chance to experience the joy of team sports. The Challenger Exhibition Game is a powerful reminder of the unifying power of sports and the boundless potential within every child.

"We are thrilled to bring the Challenger Exhibition Game to audiences nationwide," said Ben Payavis II, Chief Content Officer for WVIA. "This game is not just about sports; it's about celebrating courage, resilience, and the joy of playing together. We hope that by sharing this event, we can inspire viewers of all ages, all backgrounds, and all abilities."

The game will be played on August 24th at 10:30 AM ET at Volunteer Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast on WVIA-TV and streamed live at wvia.org, and on the WVIA PBS app, and will be aired by 26 PBS stations across the country. Contact your local PBS Station regarding carriage in your area. The game will also be available on ESPN+.

WVIA President & CEO, Carla McCabe, expressed her enthusiasm, “We are incredibly proud to support the Challenger Game. It’s a celebration of the human spirit, showcasing the incredible achievements of these young athletes. By bringing this game into the homes of so many, we hope to highlight the importance of inclusion and the profound impact of community support. These players remind us all that the true victory lies in participation, joy, and mutual respect.”

Previous years Challenger Exhibition Games can be viewed on demand here.

