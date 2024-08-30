WVIA’s Carla McCabe Appointed to PBS Board, Bringing New Energy and Amplifying Pennsylvania’s Voice

Pittston, PA – WVIA is proud to announce that Carla McCabe, President & CEO, has been elected to the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) Board of Directors. McCabe is the only new board member elected and will serve as the sole representative from Pennsylvania, marking a significant recognition of the state's vital role in the public media landscape.

The election of Carla McCabe to the PBS Board underscores PBS’s commitment to ensuring diverse and robust representation across the nation and highlights Pennsylvania's central role in the public media ecosystem, reinforcing the network's dedication to reflecting the interests and needs of its diverse viewership.

Carla McCabe was hired as WVIA’s President & CEO in July of 2020. Under her leadership, WVIA has expanded its community outreach, launched innovative programming, and strengthened its commitment to public service. McCabe's appointment to the PBS Board is a testament to her exceptional leadership and the influential role that WVIA plays in the public media sector. She has been instrumental in launching WVIA News, a new initiative aimed at delivering balanced and local reporting to Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, a critical service during a time of shrinking newsrooms and increased media polarization.

McCabe's career trajectory reflects a deep commitment to public service and high-quality journalism. Born and raised in Belfast, Northern Ireland, she rose through the ranks of international media with notable roles including leadership positions at the BBC in Northern Ireland, Head of Production at Tern Television Productions Ltd. in the UK, and Chief Operating Officer at Kansas City PBS. Her extensive experience has been vital in shaping WVIA’s strategic direction and expanding its impact.

"I am honored to be elected by my peers from across the country to serve on the PBS Board,” stated McCabe. “This is a remarkable opportunity to shape the future of public media and to redefine how PBS can better serve the needs of today. Not only will I advocate for WVIA and the people in our region, but I will proudly advocate for all of Pennsylvania’s needs on the national level. I will champion stations of all sizes and will speak up specifically for rural communities, often underrepresented in broader media conversations.”

The PBS Board of Directors is made up of 27 members, 14 of whom are CEOs within the PBS system, 12 of whom are nationally recognized community and business leaders, and one of whom is the PBS CEO. The Board is responsible for overseeing the operations and strategic direction of PBS, ensuring that the network fulfills its mission to provide educational, informational, and cultural programming that serves the public interest.

Bob Kelly, WVIA’s Board Chair, noted, “WVIA is incredibly proud of our CEO, Carla McCabe. We are thrilled that she will be joining the PBS board. It is a recognition not only of Carla‘s talent and standing within the national public media community, but also a strong statement about the PBS board’s commitment to ensuring representation from PBS stations in suburban, exurban, and rural communities.”

In addition to her role at WVIA, Carla McCabe is actively involved in several regional and national boards, including the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, the Institute for Public Policy & Economic Advancement, and the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA). Her previous service on the board of directors at Misericordia University further reflects her commitment to community engagement and development.

As WVIA continues to champion the values of public media, McCabe’s new role on the PBS Board will further enhance the station’s influence and impact, both locally and nationally.

About PBS

PBS is a membership organization that, in partnership with its member stations, serves the American public with programming and services of the highest quality, using media to educate, inspire, entertain and express a diversity of perspectives. PBS empowers individuals to achieve their potential and strengthen the social, democratic, and cultural health of the U.S.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.