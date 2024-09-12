Year-long Television Programming and Digital Content Series to Support PA’s Aging Population Launches This October

Pittston, PA – WVIA and WITF are proud to announce Aging Together in PA, a groundbreaking year-long initiative aimed at presenting impactful programming about resources for Pennsylvania’s aging population. This collaborative multi-media effort, supported by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging and matched by AllOne Foundation & Charities, will address critical issues of elder justice and elder abuse prevention, as well as other challenges faced by Pennsylvania’s aging population and their caregivers.

In May 2023, Governor Josh Shapiro signed an Executive Order that permitted the Pennsylvania Department of Aging to develop its plan for advocating for older adults and their caregivers. In July 2024, the Department of Aging announced Aging Our Way, PA, a strategic 10-year plan designed to meet the needs of the Commonwealth’s older adults and improve services for this rapidly growing population. They are taking it a step further by collaborating with WVIA and WITF to maximize the exposure and impact of this initiative.

Aging Together in PA will provide comprehensive content designed to educate and inform both local and national audiences about the challenges and opportunities facing older adults and their caregivers in Pennsylvania. Programming will be made available to all PBS stations statewide, with the potential to host community events that further engage the public.

“Pennsylvania is leading the nation in its approach to convene much-needed conversations about aging with our partners,” stated Jason Kavulich, Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Aging. “Voices from every corner of our commonwealth are informing the work we do. Our respected partners in public broadcasting, whose mission it is to educate, inform, and inspire on the most meaningful issues touching our lives, are creating a platform to help transform Pennsylvania into a network of age-friendly communities. We are excited to collaborate with them to bring empowering programming that helps all of us converse, listen and learn about aging in Pennsylvania …and envision what it can look like, if we work together.”

The initiative will kick off with a Town Hall event on September 24 at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, hosted by WVIA's Julie Sidoni. This event will feature expert panelists, firsthand accounts, and interactive discussions aimed at raising awareness and promoting solutions. WVIA will record the Town Hall and produce a one-hour program for broadcast and streaming by all Pennsylvania PBS stations.

Panelists for the September Town Hall include Jason Kavulich, Secretary, PA Dept. of Aging; Patricia D’Antonio, Executive Director, National Center to ReFrame Aging; Velma Carter Dryer, Advocate for Older Pennsylvanians; and Kristen Lees Haggerty, PhD, Project Director, National Collaboratory to Address Elder Mistreatment.

"We are thrilled to partner with WITF on this important initiative," said Carla McCabe, President & CEO of WVIA. "Our aging population deserves attention and resources to ensure their safety, dignity, and well-being. The efforts of the Commonwealth and the Governor are essential for the future of our region, and through this partnership we aim to bring these critical issues to the forefront to foster meaningful dialogue and action."

Key goals of this initiative include:



Highlighting the importance of protecting the rights and well-being of older adults through legal and social means.

Educating the public on the signs of elder abuse, prevention strategies, and resources available for victims and their families.

Providing valuable information and real-life insights into the aging experience in Pennsylvania.

Providing information on services and resources available to older adults and their caregivers.

“The issues that surface as we get older can come as a surprise; and as a caregiver or an older adult, we may not always know where to seek help,” said Ron Hetrick, president & CEO of WITF. “We’re honored to work with the PA Department of Aging and WVIA to inform our neighbors, highlight the problems and provide connections to resources.”

Information and registration details for the Town Hall event can be found here . More information about Aging Together in PA can be found here .

About WITF

WITF, Inc. is an educational organization that inspires lifelong learning. We create connections with people and their communities through trusted journalism, thoughtful discussions, entertainment and educational experiences. WITF’s media services include WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7 (PBS and PBS KIDS public television member stations); WITF 89.5 & 93.3 (NPR public radio member stations); digital content (including witf.org , StateImpact Pennsylvania , Mosaic and ExplorePAhistory.com ); LNP, Lancaster County’s daily newspaper; LancasterOnline , the number one news site in Lancaster County; The Lititz Record-Express (serving Lititz and Manheim); The Ephrata Review (serving Ephrata and Cocalico); The Caucus (a state government accountability journalism publication); LNP Media Group, Inc. (a marketing agency); and Media Solutions (a production services division). For more information, visit witf.org .

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For over 50 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

About AllOne Foundation & Charities

AllOne Foundation is a private charitable foundation focusing on high impact collaborative projects addressing a specifically identified health issue. AllOne Charities is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization with the goal of helping to sustain local non-profits and promote access and awareness in the following areas: health care, disease prevention, human services, and health education. AllOne Foundation and AllOne Charities serve: Bradford, Carbon, Clinton, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. The Board of Directors and professional staff are committed to making a positive impact across the region by investing in projects and programs that will produce a measurable return on investment in the health and welfare of our community. More information can be found at allonefoundations.org.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.

