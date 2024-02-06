Extras
Marina receives a call from someone claiming to know about her past.
What will the police learn when Marina finally tells the truth?
Laurent gets Alexandra to help him find out who took his daughter.
An explosion at the docks leaves strong evidence, but Laurent isn't convinced.
A young amnesiac in the hospital is identified as Marina Masson, missing for 11 years.
The police suspect that Laurent has killed. But can they find enough evidence?
Laurent goes rogue, taking his newest suspect out to sea--for answers and revenge.
Latest Episodes
Marina receives a call from someone claiming to know about her past.
What will the police learn when Marina finally tells the truth?
Laurent gets Alexandra to help him find out who took his daughter.
An explosion at the docks leaves strong evidence, but Laurent isn't convinced.
A young amnesiac in the hospital is identified as Marina Masson, missing for 11 years.
The police suspect that Laurent has killed. But can they find enough evidence?
Laurent goes rogue, taking his newest suspect out to sea--for answers and revenge.