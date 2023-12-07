Alma's New Kicks/Star Ball

Mami surprises Alma with a perfect pair of brand-new soccer cleats to replace her old ones. But now Alma must choose: play her best soccer game and get her AMAZING new shoes dirty or protect her cleats by staying on the sidelines. / Stuck inside on a beautiful day, Alma, Rafia, and André make up a new game called Star Ball. It’s a BLAST at first, but not when Alma keeps changing the rules!