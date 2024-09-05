Museum Day Way/Bronxorama Diorama

Extras
Alma and her family visit Puerto Rico.
Jordan shows us how to breakdance, her way!
Alma distracts Junior from learning a dance./Alma wants to celebrate Chacho’s birthday.
Alma tells everyone Howard is moving./Alma tries to make art from recycled materials.
Alma and her friends must vote. / Alma’s lemonade stand serves too many drinks.
Howard looks for a drum for the drum circle./Alma and Junior try to earn toy tickets.
Emi won’t stop acting like Alma. / Alma tries to run the world’s longest race.
Alma asks Mami and Papi to give her chores so that she can earn toy tickets.
The Rivera family are shopping at the Huda Store when Alma and Junior spot exciting toys.
The Bronx Squirrels join a drum circle at the park.
Latest Episodes
Alma's Way | Sonia’s Way
Alma's Way | My Way!
Alma's Way Season 2
Alma's Way Season 1
Alma gets jealous of her friends’ playdate./Alma keeps changing her mind.
Alma makes a care package for Granny Isa./Beto and Rafia are nervous to play soccer.
Alma teaches Uncle Nestor how to ride a bike./ Alma goes to the grocery store by herself.
Alma’s family say yes to everything. / Alma helps Junior and Emi test a hypothesis.
Places are tied to memories. Sonia Manzano and a local family visit their favorite places.
Alma and André help Junior write a story. / Alma and Eddie surprise Nestor and Gloria.
Rafia and Alma have trouble ice skating. / Alma helps Junior find his missing tooth.
A dirty Chacho runs away. / Alma learns about Frankie’s old sneakers.
Alma helps Howard with his fear of pigeons. / Alma has dinner with André and his dad.
Alma lands a starring role in a musical. / Alma and Harper have a playdate.