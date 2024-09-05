100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Alma's Way

Museum Day Way/Bronxorama Diorama

Season 2 Episode 15 | 23m 25s

Alma wants to see everything at the museum fast, and Junior wants to go slow. / Alma’s friends want to add their favorite things to Alma’s Bronx diorama.

Aired: 09/22/24
Extras
Watch 45:40
Alma's Way
Alma Goes to Puerto Rico (ASL)
Alma and her family visit Puerto Rico.
Special: 45:40
Watch 3:15
Alma's Way
My Way: Breakdancing!
Jordan shows us how to breakdance, her way!
Episode: S50 E2 | 3:15
Watch 23:26
Alma's Way
Alma the B-Girl/Happy Chacho Day!
Alma distracts Junior from learning a dance./Alma wants to celebrate Chacho’s birthday.
Episode: S2 E11 | 23:26
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Goodbye, Howard!/Re-Use, Re-Do
Alma tells everyone Howard is moving./Alma tries to make art from recycled materials.
Episode: S2 E14 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
The Missing Vote/Alma's Lemonade and Everything Else Stand
Alma and her friends must vote. / Alma’s lemonade stand serves too many drinks.
Episode: S2 E5 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Howard Brings the Beat/Alma’s Payday
Howard looks for a drum for the drum circle./Alma and Junior try to earn toy tickets.
Episode: S2 E3 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
A Tale of Two Almas/The Longest Race
Emi won’t stop acting like Alma. / Alma tries to run the world’s longest race.
Episode: S2 E1 | 23:25
Watch 2:22
Alma's Way
Earning Toy Tickets
Alma asks Mami and Papi to give her chores so that she can earn toy tickets.
Clip: S2 E3 | 2:22
Watch 1:48
Alma's Way
Toy Tickets!
The Rivera family are shopping at the Huda Store when Alma and Junior spot exciting toys.
Clip: S2 E3 | 1:48
Watch 0:51
Alma's Way
Drum Circle
The Bronx Squirrels join a drum circle at the park.
Clip: S2 E3 | 0:51
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
World’s Greatest Playdate / What Alma Wants
Alma gets jealous of her friends’ playdate./Alma keeps changing her mind.
Episode: S2 E12 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
A Gift for Granny/Soccer Friends
Alma makes a care package for Granny Isa./Beto and Rafia are nervous to play soccer.
Episode: S2 E4 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Uncle Nestor’s Bumpy Ride/Grocery Goof
Alma teaches Uncle Nestor how to ride a bike./ Alma goes to the grocery store by herself.
Episode: S2 E9 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Alma's Yes Day / Alma's Hypothe-saur
Alma’s family say yes to everything. / Alma helps Junior and Emi test a hypothesis.
Episode: S2 E16 | 23:25
Watch 8:09
Alma's Way
Sonia’s Way: Mapping Memories
Places are tied to memories. Sonia Manzano and a local family visit their favorite places.
Episode: S51 E2 | 8:09
Watch 23:30
Alma's Way
Junior's Story/Anniversary Surprise (ASL)
Alma and André help Junior write a story. / Alma and Eddie surprise Nestor and Gloria.
Episode: S1 E13 | 23:30
Watch 23:30
Alma's Way
Alma on Ice/Junior's Lost Tooth (ASL)
Rafia and Alma have trouble ice skating. / Alma helps Junior find his missing tooth.
Episode: S1 E9 | 23:30
Watch 23:30
Alma's Way
Chacho Gets a Bath/Frankie's Four Feet (ASL)
A dirty Chacho runs away. / Alma learns about Frankie’s old sneakers.
Episode: S1 E28 | 23:30
Watch 23:30
Alma's Way
Howard Flies the Coop/Supper Surprise (ASL)
Alma helps Howard with his fear of pigeons. / Alma has dinner with André and his dad.
Episode: S1 E30 | 23:30
Watch 23:30
Alma's Way
All About Alma/Alma's Playdate (ASL)
Alma lands a starring role in a musical. / Alma and Harper have a playdate.
Episode: S1 E29 | 23:30