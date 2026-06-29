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Amanpour and Company

Richard Pryor Put the N-Word on Stage. His Daughter Reckons with Its Legacy

Season 2026 Episode 8194 | 18m 19s

Author and historian Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor wanted to explore the history and significance of the N-word. But it wasn't until she began her research that she realized how integral her father, the legendary comedian Richard Pryor, was to the cultural evolution of the word. Stordeur Pryor brings together these reflections in her latest book "Something We Said."

Extras
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 29, 2026
Stefano Pozzebon; Edward Fishman; Martin Smith; Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor
Episode: S2026 E8194 | 55:54
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 26, 2026
Bojan Pancevski; Wafa Mustafa; Waad Al-Kateab; Cal Newport
Episode: S2026 E8193 | 55:54
Watch 18:14
Amanpour and Company
"Doom Trolling:" Why AI Leaders Are Stoking Fear About Their On Tech
Prof. Cal Newport unpacks why he thinks the AI industry is "doom trolling."
Clip: S2026 E8193 | 18:14
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
June 25, 2026
John Kerry; Beeban Kidron; Michael Scherer
Episode: S2026 E8192 | 55:43
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Inside the “Ugly Battle” Over America’s 250th Anniversary
The Atlantic's Michael Scherer unpacks the disputes over America's 250th birthday celebrations.
Clip: S2026 E8192 | 17:58
Watch 17:21
Amanpour and Company
How a Forgotten Document Became America’s Defining Idea
Michael Auslin traces the Declaration of Independence's remarkable journey in "National Treasure."
Clip: S2026 E8191 | 17:21
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
June 24, 2026
Mehran Kamrava; Daniel Silverberg; Rula Daood; Alon-Lee Green; Michael Auslin
Episode: S2026 E8191 | 55:43
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
June 23, 2026
Kevin Liptak; Daniel Pacheco; Jonathan Freedland; Gillian Tett; Yoni Appelbaum
Episode: S2026 E8190 | 55:55
Watch 17:43
Amanpour and Company
America 250: Patriotism, History and the Battle Over America’s Story
Yoni Appelbaum discusses how we tell the American story.
Clip: S2026 E8190 | 17:43
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
June 22, 2026
Tom McTague; Josh Fox; Reshma Saujani; JR
Episode: S2026 E8189 | 55:52
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Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 29, 2026
Stefano Pozzebon; Edward Fishman; Martin Smith; Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor
Episode: S2026 E8194 | 55:54
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 26, 2026
Bojan Pancevski; Wafa Mustafa; Waad Al-Kateab; Cal Newport
Episode: S2026 E8193 | 55:54
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
June 25, 2026
John Kerry; Beeban Kidron; Michael Scherer
Episode: S2026 E8192 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
June 24, 2026
Mehran Kamrava; Daniel Silverberg; Rula Daood; Alon-Lee Green; Michael Auslin
Episode: S2026 E8191 | 55:43
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
June 23, 2026
Kevin Liptak; Daniel Pacheco; Jonathan Freedland; Gillian Tett; Yoni Appelbaum
Episode: S2026 E8190 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
June 22, 2026
Tom McTague; Josh Fox; Reshma Saujani; JR
Episode: S2026 E8189 | 55:52
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2026
Annalena Baerbock
Episode: S2026 E8188 | 55:30
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
July 18, 2026
Danny Danon; Daniel Kurtzer; Ann Patchett; Raphael Warnock
Episode: S2026 E8187 | 55:29
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
June 17, 2026
David Sanger; Yeganeh Torbati; Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Simon Kuper; Elizabeth Economy
Episode: S2026 E8186 | 55:21
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
June 16, 2026
Chrystia Freeland; Stephanie Flanders; Erin Brockovich
Episode: S2026 E8185 | 55:43