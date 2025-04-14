100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

April 15, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7207 | 55m 47s

Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Merezhko on how Ukraine can navigate a fraught relationship with the White House amidst ongoing Russian attacks. Sudanese political analyst Kholood Khair reflects on two years since civil war erupted in Sudan. Journalst Jane Mayer and director Alex Gibney on the new HBO series "The Dark Money Game." A look back at a 2022 conversation with cartoonist Art Spiegelman.

Aired: 04/14/25
