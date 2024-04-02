100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Amanpour and Company

April 3, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6198 | 55m 53s

Kurt Volker is a former U.S. Ambassador to NTAO and weighs in on aid workers killed by Israeli air strikes. Correspondent Jeremy Diamond reports on the situation in Gaza. Comedian Bassem Youssef is now touring his latest one-man show across the U.S. and Europe, and he joins the program in London. Conservative political commentator Charlie Sykes discusses "The Great Resignation" in Congress.

Aired: 04/02/24
Extras
Watch 18:13
Amanpour and Company
Charlie Sykes: GOP, Toxic Narcissists and a Fundamentally Broken Congress
Charlie Sykes joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6198 | 18:13
Watch 18:21
Amanpour and Company
Justice Breyer Says SCOTUS Risks Creating “A Constitution That No One Wants”
Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on his book "Reading the Constitution."
Clip: S2024 E6197 | 18:21
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
April 2, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Evgenia Kara-Murza; Stephen Breyer
Episode: S2024 E6197 | 55:51
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 1, 2024
Ronen Bergman; Mosab Abu Toha; Scott McLean; Jonathan Haidt
Episode: S2024 E6196 | 55:53
Watch 17:52
Amanpour and Company
“The Anxious Generation” Author: Social Media Is Spreading Mental Illness
Jonathan Haidt joins the show to discuss.
Clip: S2024 E6196 | 17:52
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 29, 2024
Polina Ivanova; Pjotr Sauer; David Frum; Rafael Grossi; Bassam Aramin; Robi Damelin
Episode: S2024 E6195 | 55:53
Watch 17:06
Amanpour and Company
IAEA Head on Iran’s Expansion of Its Nuclear Abilities
Director General of the IAEA discusses Iran's nuclear capabilities.
Clip: S2024 E6195 | 17:06
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
March 28, 2024
Roger D. Carstens; Melissa Bell; Annelle Sheline; Widlore Mérancourt
Episode: S2024 E6194 | 55:38
Watch 18:33
Amanpour and Company
Haitian Journalist: Half the Country in Hunger, Dead Bodies in the Street
Haiti-based Washington Post reporter Widlore Mérancourt describes the conditions in Haiti.
Clip: S2024 E6194 | 18:33
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Save the Children CEO from Gaza: “Starvation Is Already Happening”
Janti Soeripto discusses the situation on the ground in Rafah, Gaza.
Clip: S2024 E6193 | 17:58
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
April 2, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Evgenia Kara-Murza; Stephen Breyer
Episode: S2024 E6197 | 55:51
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 1, 2024
Ronen Bergman; Mosab Abu Toha; Scott McLean; Jonathan Haidt
Episode: S2024 E6196 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 29, 2024
Polina Ivanova; Pjotr Sauer; David Frum; Rafael Grossi; Bassam Aramin; Robi Damelin
Episode: S2024 E6195 | 55:53
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
March 28, 2024
Roger D. Carstens; Melissa Bell; Annelle Sheline; Widlore Mérancourt
Episode: S2024 E6194 | 55:38
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2024
Noah Feldman; Vivek Murthy; Janti Soeripto
Episode: S2024 E6193 | 55:53
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
March 26, 2024
Anthony Scaramucci; Olivia Colman; Thea Sharrock; Charles Duhigg
Episode: S2024 E6192 | 55:51
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 25, 2024
Josep Borrell; Peter Pomerantsev; Christopher Lockyear; Regina King
Episode: S2024 E6191 | 55:53
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 22, 2024
Evelyn Farkas; Michael Froman; Rodrigo García; Ian McKellen
Episode: S2024 E6190 | 55:43
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 21, 2024
Gabrielius Landsbergis; Rafael Grossi; Ryan Calais Cameron
Episode: S2024 E6189 | 55:53
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
March 20, 2024
David Miliband; Maryam Keshavarz and Bijan Daneshmand; Ofer Cassif
Episode: S2024 E6188 | 55:30