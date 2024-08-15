100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

August 16, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7035 | 55m 46s

Former White House National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy discusses a summer filled with extreme weather and silence on the subject from U.S. presidential candidates. Journalists Caitlin Dickerson and Lynsey Addario talk about their reporting on migrants as they follow them through the lethal Darién Gap route. CEO of Google DeepMind Demis Hassabis on the promise and peril of AI discoveries.

Aired: 08/15/24
Watch 17:34
Amanpour and Company
CEO of Google DeepMind: We Must Approach AI with “Cautious Optimism”
Co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind Demis Hassabis discusses the future of AI.
Clip: S2024 E7035 | 17:34
