Amanpour and Company

August 27, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7042 | 55m 51s

Nathalie Tocci and Thierry Arnaud discuss the latest from this week's G7 meeting in Italy. Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and director Daina O. Pusić explore grief and love in their film "Tuesday." Journalist Nicholas Kristof talks about his new memoir "Chasing Hope: A Reporter's Life" and how he remains hopeful through his reporting on life's darkest moments.

Aired: 08/26/24
