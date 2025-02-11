100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

February 12, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7163 | 55m 47s

Richard Haass, President Emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, on Russia-Ukraine and the new world order. Jeremy Strong discusses his Oscar-nominated role in "The Apprentice." Parkland shooting survivor Sam Fuentes and director Kim A. Snyder on their Oscar-nominated documentary "Death by Numbers."

Aired: 02/11/25
Extras
Watch 18:32
Amanpour and Company
“Death by Numbers:” Parkland Shooting Survivor’s Journey to Empowerment
Sam Fuentes and Kim A. Snyder joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7163 | 18:32
Watch 17:13
Amanpour and Company
Trump v. the Courts: Is America Headed Toward a Constitutional Crisis?
Harvard Law professor Noah Feldman discusses the legal actions fighting Trump's executive orders.
Clip: S2025 E7162 | 17:13
Watch 17:04
Amanpour and Company
“The Tech Coup:" Expert Warns of Silicon Valley’s Influence on Washington
Marietje Schaake joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7161 | 17:04
Watch 16:59
Amanpour and Company
Is Trump’s Dept. of Government Efficiency Creating a Constitutional Crisis?
Jonathan Chait discusses his new piece in The Atlantic, "The Constitutional Crisis Is Here."
Clip: S2025 E7160 | 16:59
Watch 17:17
Amanpour and Company
From DOGE to USAID: Are Trump’s Executive Actions Legal?
Gillian Metzger joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7159 | 17:17
Watch 16:44
Amanpour and Company
USAID in Crisis: Inside Trump’s Aid Freeze and Its Impact on U.S. Soft Power
Karoun Demirjian joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7157 | 16:44
