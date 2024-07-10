100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

July 11, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7009 | 55m 49s

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joins the program from the NATO summit. Dr. Anthony Fauci on his new memoir "On Call: A Doctor's Journey in Public Service." Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson joins Walter Isaacson to discuss her latest essay, "No Poll Can Tell Biden What He Needs to Hear."

Aired: 07/10/24
