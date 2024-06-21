June 20, 2024

Extras
Rev. William Barber discusses his new book "White Poverty."
Jessica Roth; Steven Mazie; Dr. Radley M. Horton; Dr. Rev. William J. Barber II
Ebony Reed and Louise Story discuss their new book "Fifteen Cents on the Dollar."
Mike Valerio; Sue Mi Terry; Bryan Stevenson; Bryant Terry
Award-winning chef and author Bryant Terry discusses the cultural significance of Black food.
Audrey Tang discusses the role of technology in governing.
Candice Carty-Williams discusses turning her bestselling book "Queenie" into a new show on Hulu.
Nathalie Tocci; Thierry Arnaud; Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Daina O. Pusić; Nicholas Kristof
George Packer and Leah Stokes; Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia; Leah Rigueur
Daniel Kurtzer; Audrey Kurth Cronin; Noah Feldman; Sheera Frenkel
Matteo Renzi and Christine Ockrent; Tzipi Livni; Ernesto Londoño
Christiane Amanpour; Gen. CQ Brown; Kholood Khair; Declan Walsh; Adrian Fontes