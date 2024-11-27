100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Amanpour and Company

November 22, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7105 | 55m 47s

Palestinian-American Journalist Laila El-Haddad discusses the ICC's issuing of arrest warrants for Israel's Prime Minister and fmr. Defence Minister. Scott Avett and Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers along with actor John Gallagher Jr. discuss their new Broadway show "Swept Away." Conservative economist Oren Cass gives his thoughts on President-elect Trump's economic plans.

Aired: 11/21/24
Extras
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2024
Jared Polis; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Bryant Terry
Episode: S2024 E7108 | 55:45
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
November 26, 2024
Elias Bou Saab; Sharon Horgan; Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford
Episode: S2024 E7107 | 55:44
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
America’s Obesity Crisis: Dr. Explains Problem Plaguing 75% of U.S. Adults
Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford discusses America's obesity epidemic.
Clip: S2024 E7107 | 18:10
Watch 17:57
Amanpour and Company
Forest Fires in the Northeast? The New Realities of Climate Change
John Vaillant joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7106 | 17:57
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 25, 2024
Aviva Siegel; Sir Geoffrey Nice; Joni Levin and Keith Clarke; John Vaillant
Episode: S2024 E7106 | 55:39
Watch 18:05
Amanpour and Company
Making The Case For Trump’s Tariffs
Conservative economist Oren Cass offers his thoughts on President-elect Trump's economic plans.
Clip: S2024 E7105 | 18:05
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
Reagan Insider Peggy Noonan on Trump, COVID-19 and Masculinity
Peggy Noonan joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7104 | 18:09
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2024
Amir Tibon; David Scheffer; Arwa Damon; Peggy Noonan
Episode: S2024 E7104 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2024
Nabih Bulos; Daniel Kurtzer; Dan Osborn; Paul Rosenzweig
Episode: S2024 E7103 | 55:47
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
Should Biden Pardon Trump’s Critics? Former G.W. Bush Official Makes the Case
Paul Rosenzweig discusses the possibility of Biden pardoning Trump's critics.
Clip: S2024 E7103 | 18:12
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 29, 2024
Kholood Khair; Cindy McCain; Saad Mohseni; Jerusalem Demsas
Episode: S2024 E7110 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 28, 2024
Oleksandr Syrskyi; Kris Brown; Michael Lewis; Missy Ryan
Episode: S2024 E7109 | 55:47
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2024
Jared Polis; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Bryant Terry
Episode: S2024 E7108 | 55:45
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
November 26, 2024
Elias Bou Saab; Sharon Horgan; Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford
Episode: S2024 E7107 | 55:44
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 25, 2024
Aviva Siegel; Sir Geoffrey Nice; Joni Levin and Keith Clarke; John Vaillant
Episode: S2024 E7106 | 55:39
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2024
Amir Tibon; David Scheffer; Arwa Damon; Peggy Noonan
Episode: S2024 E7104 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2024
Nabih Bulos; Daniel Kurtzer; Dan Osborn; Paul Rosenzweig
Episode: S2024 E7103 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 19, 2024
Adam Kinzinger; Patrick Radden Keefe; David Brooks
Episode: S2024 E7102 | 55:47
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
November 18, 2024
Dara Massicot; Johan Rockström; Bel Trew; Ken Burns; Sarah Burns
Episode: S2024 E7101 | 55:34
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
November 15, 2024
Kori Schake; Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Justin Welby; Michael Sandel
Episode: S2024 E7100 | 55:35