October 7, 2024

Meirav Leshem Gonen's daughter Romi Gonen has been held hostage by Hamas for a year. Meirav discusses this anniversary and her fight to save her daughter. Palestinian Rana Salman and Israeli May Pundak offer a message of hope for peace on this dark anniversary. Al Jazeera correspondent Youmna ElSayed reflects on a year of covering the war, first from Gaza and now from an undisclosed location.