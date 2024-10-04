100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Amanpour and Company

October 7, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7071 | 55m 47s

Meirav Leshem Gonen's daughter Romi Gonen has been held hostage by Hamas for a year. Meirav discusses this anniversary and her fight to save her daughter. Palestinian Rana Salman and Israeli May Pundak offer a message of hope for peace on this dark anniversary. Al Jazeera correspondent Youmna ElSayed reflects on a year of covering the war, first from Gaza and now from an undisclosed location.

Aired: 10/06/24
Extras
Watch 19:13
Amanpour and Company
Palestinian Journalist on Gaza: “There Are Situations Your Heart Can’t Take”
Al Jazeera English correspondent Youmna ElSayed discusses what she has witnessed in Gaza.
Clip: S2024 E7071 | 19:13
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 4, 2024
Mona Fawaz; Leah Stokes and Bob Inglis; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi, Habiba Sarabi; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2024 E7070 | 55:28
Watch 18:16
Amanpour and Company
Malcolm Gladwell Revisits “The Tipping Point” in New Book
Malcolm Gladwell joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7070 | 18:16
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
Ta-Nehisi Coates On Visit to Israel/West Bank: “An Immoral Apartheid Regime”
Ta-Nehisi Coates joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7069 | 18:12
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Ilana Dayan; Tareq Abu Azzoum; Ta-Nehisi Coates
Episode: S2024 E7069 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2024
Ehud Barak; Andrew P. Miller; Karim Sadjadpour; John Leguizamo
Episode: S2024 E7068 | 55:46
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
John Leguizamo on Learning the Untold History of Latinos: “It Changed My DNA”
John Leguizamo discusses his new series “Voces American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos.”
Clip: S2024 E7068 | 18:01
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
“The Rise of the Latino Far Right:” Why Latinos Are Turning Out for Trump
Paola Ramos joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7067 | 17:51
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2024
Abdallah Bou Habib; Kate Winslet; Paola Ramos
Episode: S2024 E7067 | 55:22
Watch 17:30
Amanpour and Company
Kansas Journalist on How the Right Co-opted White Rural America
Sarah Smarsh discusses her book "Bone of the Bone."
Clip: S2024 E7066 | 17:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 4, 2024
Mona Fawaz; Leah Stokes and Bob Inglis; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi, Habiba Sarabi; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2024 E7070 | 55:28
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Ilana Dayan; Tareq Abu Azzoum; Ta-Nehisi Coates
Episode: S2024 E7069 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2024
Ehud Barak; Andrew P. Miller; Karim Sadjadpour; John Leguizamo
Episode: S2024 E7068 | 55:46
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2024
Abdallah Bou Habib; Kate Winslet; Paola Ramos
Episode: S2024 E7067 | 55:22
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2024
Nabil Fahmy; Ali Vaez; Farah Nabulsi; Saleh Bakri; Sarah Smarsh
Episode: S2024 E7066 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
September 27, 2024
Fawaz Gerges; Amir Tibon; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi and Habiba Sarabi, Amanda Jones
Episode: S2024 E7065 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2024
Ben Wedeman; William Ruto; Javad Zarif; Francis Collins
Episode: S2024 E7064 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2024
Pedro Sanchez; Annalena Baerbock; Abdullah Hammoud
Episode: S2024 E7063 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
September 24, 2024
Radek Sirkorski; Nabih Bulos; Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Mary L. Trump
Episode: S2024 E7062 | 55:46
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
September 23, 2024
Siamak Namazi; Simon Harris; Timothy Snyder
Episode: S2024 E7061 | 55:26