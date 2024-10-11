100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

October 9, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7073 | 55m 45s

Lebanese Ambassador to the UK, Rami Mortada discusses Israel's offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon and Netanyahu's message to the Lebanese people. Tampa City Council Member Bill Carlson on the imminent disaster Florida faces from Hurricane Milton. WSJ reporter Anat Peled recounts the intelligence failure of the IDF regarding the Nahal Oz military base and the subsequent massacre there on Oct 7.

Aired: 10/08/24
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 11, 2024
Ben Wedeman; Franklin Foer; Governor Mike DeWine
Episode: S2024 E7075 | 55:46
Watch 18:40
Amanpour and Company
Gov. DeWine on Springfield Fallout: Ohio Welcomes and Needs Legal Immigrants
Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio discusses the upcoming election.
Clip: S2024 E7075 | 18:40
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
Tom Nichols: Donald Trump Would Be “George Washington’s Nightmare”
Tom Nichols joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7074 | 18:10
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 10, 2024
Jeff Goodell; Isabel Rosales; Steve McQueen; Tom Nichols
Episode: S2024 E7074 | 55:47
Watch 18:04
Amanpour and Company
IDF Ignored Female Soldiers’ Warnings Pre-Oct. 7. Then They Were Massacred
WSJ reporter Anat Peled discusses intelligence failures by the IDF regarding Nahal Oz base.
Clip: S2024 E7073 | 18:04
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2024
Laura Tyson; Kate Winslet; Connie Chung
Episode: S2024 E7072 | 55:47
Watch 17:51
Amanpour and Company
Connie Chung on Her Historic Career, Combating Sexism and Generation Connie
Connie Chung joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7072 | 17:51
Watch 19:13
Amanpour and Company
Palestinian Journalist on Gaza: “There Are Situations Your Heart Can’t Take”
Al Jazeera English correspondent Youmna ElSayed discusses what she has witnessed in Gaza.
Clip: S2024 E7071 | 19:13
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 7, 2024
Meirav Leshem Gonen; Rana Salman; May Pundak; Youmna ElSayed
Episode: S2024 E7071 | 55:47
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
October 4, 2024
Mona Fawaz; Leah Stokes and Bob Inglis; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi, Habiba Sarabi; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2024 E7070 | 55:28
