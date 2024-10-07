September 30, 2024

Fmr. Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Nabil Fahmy discusses what the next phase of Israel's war against Hezbollah may be. Ali Vaez, Director of the Iran Project, weighs in on the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah. Farah Nabulsi and Saleh Bakri tell a Palestinian story in their film "The Teacher." Sarah Smarsh paints a picture of Appalachia in her collection of essays, "Bone of the Bone."