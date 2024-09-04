100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

September 5, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7049 | 55m 47s

Christiane sat down with General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Ukraine, for his first on-camera interview. Brady president Kris Brown on the deadly school shooting in Georgia. Author Michael Lewis untangles the mystery of Sam Bankman-Fried in his best-selling book "Going Infinite." The Washington Post's Missy Ryan on the decline in military enrollment.

Aired: 09/04/24
Extras
Watch 17:35
Amanpour and Company
Why Is the U.S. Military Struggling to Find Recruits? Reporter Explains
Missy Ryan joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7049 | 17:35
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 4, 2024
Matthias Schmale; Nic Robertson; Ben Spencer; Barbara Bradley Hagerty; Brian Deese
Episode: S2024 E7048 | 55:47
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
Does the U.S. Need a “Clean Energy Marshall Plan”? Harris Advisor Says Yes
Economic Adviser to the Harris Campaign Brian Deese discusses clean energy and the economy.
Clip: S2024 E7048 | 18:01
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Has the Supreme Court Undermined Voting Rights? David Daley Explains
David Daley joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7047 | 17:58
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 3, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Ronen Bergman; David Daley
Episode: S2024 E7047 | 55:47
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
August 28, 2024
Victoria Nuland; Albin Kurti; Gen. Wesley Clark (Ret.); Ruth Whippman
Episode: S2024 E7043 | 55:49
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
August 27, 2024
Nathalie Tocci; Thierry Arnaud; Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Daina O. Pusić; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2024 E7042 | 55:51
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
August 26, 2024
George Packer; Leah Stokes, Asif Kapadia; Joe Sabia; Leah Rigueur
Episode: S2024 E7041 | 55:53
Watch 18:28
Amanpour and Company
Harris-Walz 2024: DNC Chair Jaime Harrison Reflects on Historic Nomination
DNC chair Jaime Harrison discusses the convention and Harris's nomination.
Clip: S2024 E7040 | 18:28
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
August 23, 2024
Evan Osnos; Jaime Harrison; Peter Friedman; Sydney Lemmon; Max Wolf Friedlich; Jack Antonoff
Episode: S2024 E7040 | 55:33
