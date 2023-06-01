Argentina's Route 40: From the Steppes to the Lakes

Within the slopes of the Andes are myriad lakes and towns constructed by European immigrants and expatriates, but never far from Patagonia's arid, windswept steppes. In Patagonia, all roads lead to San Carlos Bariloche, the crown jewel of Ruta 40, a Swiss-type resort on the shores of Lake Nahuel-Huapi. David travels by sailboat, passing from desert to lush rainforests and snows of the Andes.