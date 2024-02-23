Dolores Hidalgo: Mexican Independence

On September 16 each year, Mexicans from all parts of the Republic flock to the small city of Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato to commemorate the “Grito,” the call for independence from Spain. The popular but unconventional priest Miguel Hidalgo issued the call in 1810 from the steps of the town’s stately church. We are offered a special tour by one of Father Hidalgo’s descendants.