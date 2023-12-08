Perfectly Fried Seafood

Extras
Triple Berry Slab Pie with Ginger Lemon Streusel, Chocolate-Cherry Pie Pops;baking tools.
Lumpiang Shanghai with Vinegar, Crispy Cacio e Pepe Bites; all about apple products.
Chicken Pot Pie with Spring Vegetables, One-Pot Weeknight Pasta Bolognese; garlic powder.
Mushroom Bourguignon, White Bean and Mushroom Gratin; veggie burger tasting.
Multicooker Chicken in a Pot with Lemon-Herb Sauce; Multicooker Hawaiian Oxtail Soup
NY Strip Steaks with Potatoes & Parsley Sauce, Classic Caesar Salad, New York Cheesecakes.
Air-Fryer Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Parmesan, Rosemary & Pepper French Fries; tonic water.
Swiss Chard Pie, Soeupa alla Valpellinentze (Savoy Cabbage Soup); milk frothers.
Chicken Teriyaki, Nikujaga (Beef and Potato Stew); all about potatoes
Keith makes Braised Lamb Shanks, Lan makes Profiteroles; Jack talks about cooking wines.
Stir-Fried Cumin Beef, Lao Hu Cai (Tiger Salad); recommended colanders; all about cabbage.
(Southern Thai Pork Stir-Fry, Mango Sticky Rice; pressure cooker science.
Lan bakes a show-stopping Rainbow Cake and Erica makes Gluten-Free Cupcakes.
Onion, Pear and Bacon Tart; Rigatoni with Tomatoes, Bacon and Fennel; dustpan reviews.
Keith makes a Nutella Tart. Jack talks chocolate, and Lan makes Chocolate-Toffee Bark.
Whole Trout with Marjoram and Lemon, Grilled Vegetable Platter and lemonade tasting.
Moussaka, Grilled Halloumi Wraps and how to get the most out of your microwave.
Kousa Mihshi (Lebanese Stuffed Squash), Red Lentil Kibbeh; all about capers.
Simple Quiche, French Toast Casserole; breakfast kitchen tools; cast iron care tips.
Roasted Oysters, Baked Brie, Bruschetta with Artichoke and Non-alcoholic cocktails.