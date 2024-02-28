100 WVIA Way
Ancient Roads From Christ to Constantine

Constantine

Season 1 Episode 106 | 55m 56s

In our last hour, we see how Rome exerted its fullest effort to eradicate Christianity. But both emperors and empires had fallen exhausted, while the faith grew stronger. It would be the conversion of one man that would fully transform the fortunes of the Christian Faith. He is known as Constantine the Great. This is his incredible story.

Aired: 02/29/24 | Expires: 06/02/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
