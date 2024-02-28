100 WVIA Way
Ancient Roads From Christ to Constantine

Pagans and the Cult of Martyrs

Season 1 Episode 105 | 55m 57s

We will travel to North Africa and tell the story of Perpetua, a young Christian martyr, whose extraordinary story still resonates today. We will go to places where Christians faced unimaginable violence because of their beliefs, where the Roman Empire threatened everything that Christians stood for with their pagan temples, emperor cult, and vicious tortures.

Aired: 02/29/24 | Expires: 05/24/24
