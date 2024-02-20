100 WVIA Way
Ancient Roads From Christ to Constantine

The Great Missionary

Season 1 Episode 102 | 55m 57s

In hour two we meet the man whose transformation is one of the most compelling in history, the Apostle Paul. We journey with Jonathan Phillips as he re-traces Paul’s bold quest to bring the Christian message to Asia and Europe, a quest which would see him imprisoned, beaten, and on the brink of death.

Aired: 02/29/24 | Expires: 05/05/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 55:56
Ancient Roads From Christ to Constantine
Constantine
The story of Constantine the Great.
Episode: S1 E106 | 55:56
Watch 55:56
Ancient Roads From Christ to Constantine
Age of the Apostles
Witness how the remaining apostles are martyred for their unwavering beliefs.
Episode: S1 E103 | 55:56
Watch 55:57
Ancient Roads From Christ to Constantine
From Apocalypse to Heresies
Witness the crucial battle where powerful heretics threatened to destroy Christianity.
Episode: S1 E104 | 55:57
Watch 55:57
Ancient Roads From Christ to Constantine
Birth of a Faith
Trace the journey of Jesus from his birth, ministry, passion, and resurrection.
Episode: S1 E101 | 55:57
Watch 55:57
Ancient Roads From Christ to Constantine
Pagans and the Cult of Martyrs
The story of Perpetua, a young Christian martyr, whose story still resonates today.
Episode: S1 E105 | 55:57
