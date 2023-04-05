100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Antiques Road Trip

Margie Cooper and Paul Martin, Day 3

Season 23 Episode 23 | 43m 26s

Antique hunters Margie Cooper and Paul Martin head west in search of treasure. Paul buys something no pirate should be without and Margie is drawn to pieces of silver.

Aired: 04/30/23
Extras
Watch 43:38
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Ishy Kahn, Day 4
A 1930s necklace and a miniature croquet set. Plus a nighttime rowboat escapade.
Episode: S26 E19 | 43:38
Watch 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Ishy Kahn, Day 1
A broken but rare piece of silver. A discovery next to a coffee machine.
Episode: S26 E16 | 43:37
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 3
Dutch dishes, a Scottish Wemyss ware jar and a passion for garlic during WWII.
Episode: S26 E8 | 43:34
Watch 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 2
A doggy antique appraiser, aeronautical items and cricket in a shop full of china.
Episode: S26 E7 | 43:39
Watch 43:26
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 2
A 200-year-old Regency ornament and Victorian anatomy molds.
Episode: S26 E12 | 43:26
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Ishy Kahn, Day 2
An iridescent alligator, jewelry, and a very, very long Victorian ruler.
Episode: S26 E17 | 43:34
Watch 43:35
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Ishy Kahn, Day 3
A very old and rare padlock, plus a trip to a spa.
Episode: S26 E18 | 43:35
Watch 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 4
Something gold and gaudy. A mid-century kitchen appliance. An item with gruesome history.
Episode: S26 E14 | 43:37
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 1
Irita Marriott spends on porcelain and Mark Hill invests in mid-century Italian ceramics.
Episode: S26 E11 | 43:34
Watch 43:38
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 4
An old clothes rail, more Dutch Delft and an auction in a former courtroom.
Episode: S26 E9 | 43:38
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 26
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 25
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 24
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 23
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 22
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 21
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 20
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 19
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 18
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 17
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 16
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 15
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 14
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 13
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 12
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 11
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 10
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 9
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 8
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 7
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 6
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 5
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 4
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 3
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 2
  • Antiques Road Trip Season 1
Watch 43:38
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Ishy Kahn, Day 4
A 1930s necklace and a miniature croquet set. Plus a nighttime rowboat escapade.
Episode: S26 E19 | 43:38
Watch 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Ishy Kahn, Day 1
A broken but rare piece of silver. A discovery next to a coffee machine.
Episode: S26 E16 | 43:37
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 3
Dutch dishes, a Scottish Wemyss ware jar and a passion for garlic during WWII.
Episode: S26 E8 | 43:34
Watch 43:39
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 2
A doggy antique appraiser, aeronautical items and cricket in a shop full of china.
Episode: S26 E7 | 43:39
Watch 43:26
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 2
A 200-year-old Regency ornament and Victorian anatomy molds.
Episode: S26 E12 | 43:26
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Ishy Kahn, Day 2
An iridescent alligator, jewelry, and a very, very long Victorian ruler.
Episode: S26 E17 | 43:34
Watch 43:35
Antiques Road Trip
Izzie Balmer and Ishy Kahn, Day 3
A very old and rare padlock, plus a trip to a spa.
Episode: S26 E18 | 43:35
Watch 43:37
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 4
Something gold and gaudy. A mid-century kitchen appliance. An item with gruesome history.
Episode: S26 E14 | 43:37
Watch 43:34
Antiques Road Trip
Irita Marriott and Mark Hill, Day 1
Irita Marriott spends on porcelain and Mark Hill invests in mid-century Italian ceramics.
Episode: S26 E11 | 43:34
Watch 43:38
Antiques Road Trip
Catherine Southon and David Harper, Day 4
An old clothes rail, more Dutch Delft and an auction in a former courtroom.
Episode: S26 E9 | 43:38