Antiques Roadshow

Santa Clara, Hour 1 (2015)

Season 19 Episode 13 | 52m 59s

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is in Santa Clara, where host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Stephen Fletcher travel to the Japanese American Museum of San Jose to learn about arts and crafts made by Japanese and Japanese Americans interned in camps during World War II.

Aired: 04/19/15 | Expires: 04/29/24
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Hour 2
Get wowed by treasures at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, like one valued at up to $125,000!
Episode: S28 E14 | 52:25
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Hour 1
Head to Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, OH for treasures and a find up to $375,000!
Episode: S28 E13 | 52:24
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
North Carolina Museum of Art, Hour 3
Wrap up ROADSHOW's final hour in Raleigh, NC with an appraisal worth up to 120,000!
Episode: S28 E12 | 52:25
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
North Carolina Museum of Art, Hour 2
View ravishing Raleigh finds at the North Carolina Museum of Art. One is up to $100,000!
Episode: S28 E11 | 52:25
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
North Carolina Museum of Art, Hour 1
ROADSHOW heads to Raleigh in search of treasures at the North Carolina Museum of Art!
Episode: S28 E10 | 52:24
Watch 52:30
Antiques Roadshow
LSU Rural Life Museum, Hour 3
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW visits Louisiana for fascinating finds. One is appraised at $138,000!
Episode: S28 E9 | 52:30
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
LSU Rural Life Museum, Hour 2
Head to Louisiana’s capital for captivating appraisals, including a find up to $110,000!
Episode: S28 E8 | 52:26
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
LSU Rural Life Museum, Hour 1
Head to historic Baton Rouge for incredible Louisiana treasures and a top $100,000 find!
Episode: S28 E7 | 52:25
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Old Sturbridge Village, Hour 3
View show-stopping appraisals from Old Sturbridge Village, like one $150,000 find!
Episode: S28 E6 | 52:26
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Old Sturbridge Village, Hour 2
Old Sturbridge Village brings in new remarkable finds. One is $100,000 to $125,000!
Episode: S28 E5 | 52:25