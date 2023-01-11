Santa Clara, Hour 3 (2015)

Extras
Appraisal: Thurman Munson-signed Baseball, ca. 1975
Appraisal: 1955 Fernando Amorsolo Oil Paintings
Appraisal: 1894 Ohio Maritime Diorama
Appraisal: 1995 Fox Kids Promotional Print Set
Appraisal: 1859 Oil on Wooden Panel Painting
Appraisal: Art Deco Sapphire & Diamond Brooch, ca. 1915
Appraisal: Mandalian Metal Mesh Purse, ca. 1915
Appraisal: 1832 Cleveland Manuscript Map
Appraisal: Japanese Lacquer Tabako-bon, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Frederick Rhead Bowl & George Ohr Pot
Get wowed by treasures at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, like one valued at up to $125,000!
Head to Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, OH for treasures and a find up to $375,000!
Wrap up ROADSHOW's final hour in Raleigh, NC with an appraisal worth up to 120,000!
View ravishing Raleigh finds at the North Carolina Museum of Art. One is up to $100,000!
ROADSHOW heads to Raleigh in search of treasures at the North Carolina Museum of Art!
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW visits Louisiana for fascinating finds. One is appraised at $138,000!
Head to Louisiana’s capital for captivating appraisals, including a find up to $110,000!
Head to historic Baton Rouge for incredible Louisiana treasures and a top $100,000 find!
View show-stopping appraisals from Old Sturbridge Village, like one $150,000 find!
Old Sturbridge Village brings in new remarkable finds. One is $100,000 to $125,000!